Entertainment
Ella Langley Celebrates Chart Success and Viral Fame
December 28, 2025 – NASHVILLE, TN
Ella Langley is ending 2025 on a high note as her single “Choosin’ Texas” remains at No. 1 on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart. The song has marked its sixth nonconsecutive week at the top, accumulating 1.28 million impressions across 108 plays for the week ending December 25. Langley’s success comes after her single dropped in October, quickly gaining popularity following her previous hit, “Never Met Anyone Like You.”
Langley, 26, has captivated audiences in the country music scene this year. As the holiday season approaches, she has not slowed down, recently sharing bikini photos from St. Thomas that quickly went viral on social media. Her ability to connect with fans online has contributed to her rise as a significant figure in the genre.
“Choosin’ Texas” has also made headlines within the U.S., becoming the fastest solo female song to reach the Top 10 at US Country Radio this decade, doing so in just eight weeks. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Lainey Wilson. Langley co-wrote the track with her long-time idol, Miranda Lambert, a collaboration that she cherished deeply. “Getting the chance to write with her was just one of the coolest things,” Langley said.
In addition to her chart success, Langley has also earned several accolades at the recent CMA Awards, including Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year with her collaborative hit “You Look Like You Love Me” alongside Riley Green. Despite speculation about a romantic connection with Green, both have clarified their friendship remains strong.
As 2025 draws to a close, Langley’s dynamic social media presence and string of successful singles suggest a promising future. With her unique talent and growing fan base, Langley is poised for even more achievements in 2026.
