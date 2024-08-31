Ellen DeGeneres Excluded from Olympic Torch Relay in Los Angeles

Former daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly facing another setback as she has not been selected to carry the Olympic torch through the streets of Los Angeles in 2028, when the city is set to host the Summer Games.

According to an exclusive source, Ellen’s exclusion is a result of the controversies surrounding her, particularly the toxic workplace scandal that emerged in 2020 regarding her former talk show.

The insider stated, “Ellen’s fall from grace has been swift and unforgiving, leading to her exclusion.” This decision aligns with the Olympic Committee‘s goal to distance itself from figures who are embroiled in controversy.

Ellen DeGeneres previously ran with the Olympic torch in 2004 when it was part of its one-day tour in Los Angeles as it headed towards the Summer Games in Athens, Greece. This event marked the first time the torch traveled internationally on its way to its final destination.

Other celebrities who had the honor of carrying the torch included Sylvester Stallone and Tom Cruise. At that time, Ellen was building her reputation as the “Queen of Nice,” promoting a “be kind” mantra after launching her daytime talk show in 2003.

The public perception of Ellen took a turn when a 2020 exposé by Buzzfeed News unveiled claims from current and former staffers about Ellen and several of her executives maintaining an unwelcoming workplace environment.

In response to the allegations, Ellen took responsibility in an email to her crew, promising to correct the issues that had taken place. She acknowledged having relied on others in her organization, which led to problems that she was previously unaware of.

The fallout continued as three long-standing executive producers departed from the talk show shortly thereafter. Ellen addressed the situation in September 2020 during the opening of season 18 of her show, expressing her regret over the experiences that took place.

In May 2021, Ellen announced that she would conclude her daytime talk show after its 19th season, marking the end of her well-known television career.

Following her departure from daytime television, Ellen returned to her comedic roots, initiating a stand-up comedy tour in June 2022 entitled “Ellen's Last Stand…Up.” During her tour, she shared her perspective on the public’s view of her, acknowledging the narrative about her being “mean” and expressing the emotional toll it took on her.