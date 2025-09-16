News
Ellen DeGeneres Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Car Crash in California
Santa Barbara County, California – Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is facing a lawsuit regarding a car accident that allegedly occurred on October 16, 2023. A woman claims that DeGeneres ran a stop sign, leading to a collision that resulted in personal injuries.
According to court documents obtained by several media outlets, the plaintiff was driving her Tesla when she approached the intersection, where stop signs were posted in all directions. She asserts that she stopped at her sign and ensured there were no other vehicles present before proceeding. However, she alleges DeGeneres entered the intersection ‘suddenly and without any warning,’ colliding with her car.
The lawsuit accuses DeGeneres of negligence, stating that she did not stop at the stop sign as required. The plaintiff is seeking compensatory damages for the alleged injuries and other expenses incurred from the incident.
In her complaint, the woman describes suffering from multiple serious personal injuries, wage loss, and accumulating medical costs, along with emotional distress and anxiety. These claims underline the significant impact the accident has had on her life.
DeGeneres, who retired from her daytime talk show in 2021, has faced various controversies in recent years. She recently remarked that she feels as if she was “kicked out of show business for being mean.”
As of now, no response has been received from DeGeneres’ representatives regarding the lawsuit. The situation continues to unfold as investigators gather more details about the incident.
