Ellen DeGeneres Shares Life in Cotswolds with House Sheep

CHIPPING NORTON, England – Ellen DeGeneres shared a charming glimpse into her new life in the Cotswolds following her move from California last November. The comedian, 67, posted a video of a group of sheep wandering into her home, a scene starkly different from her previous life in Los Angeles.

The video shows her dog lounging in front of sliding doors as the sheep enter, with her wife, Portia de Rossi, playfully attempting to shoo them away. ‘You can’t be in here,’ de Rossi exclaimed off-camera. ‘We have house sheep,’ DeGeneres captioned the fun video, showcasing their stylish home adorned with modern decor.

DeGeneres captioned the video with humor, mentioning a piece of furniture resembling a sheep, saying, ‘To be fair, we do have a piece of furniture that looks like a sheep, but that one doesn’t try to eat our rugs.’ Celebrity designer Joanna Gaines commented on the post, asking for a full home tour, indicating her admiration for the couple’s new abode.

The couple bought their Cotswolds house prior to the 2024 US elections and shifted their lives after Donald Trump was re-elected president. DeGeneres honored their 20-year relationship with a heartfelt message on social media, stating, ‘You are the best thing that ever happened in my life.’ She expressed her excitement for their future together, including the prospects of their first snowy Christmas.

Other celebrities, like comedian Chris Rock and actress Megan Fox, have also moved abroad recently, citing similar motivations to DeGeneres. Rock mentioned in a TikTok video his experiences adjusting to life in Ireland, underscoring a collective desire amongst stars to find refuge from political tensions in the U.S.

Despite the changes, DeGeneres was quick to ease concerns from fans, assuring them, ‘For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.’ The comedian and de Rossi, who married in 2008, have embraced their tranquil new life filled with unexpected visitors.