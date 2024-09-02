Ellie Challis Claims Gold at Paralympic Games in Paris

Great Britain’s Ellie Challis has triumphed at the Paralympic Games in Paris, capturing gold in the S3 50m backstroke. The 20-year-old athlete, who underwent multiple surgeries due to meningitis contracted when she was just 16 months old, clocked a remarkable time of 53.56 seconds to secure the title.

Challis’s victory comes as she upgrades her performance from the Tokyo Paralympics where she previously won a silver medal. She expressed her joy, stating, ‘It’s been the most incredible day ever.’ Challis, who has both legs amputated above the knee and arms below the elbow, reflected on her journey since competing at the World Championships in 2019.

In an impressive display of talent, Louise Fiddes also brought home another gold for Great Britain by securing the S14 women’s 100m breaststroke title. Her victory was inspired by Challis’s performance, as she noted, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.’ Fiddes had previously earned a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle earlier in the Games.

Additionally, Stephen McGuire made headlines by winning gold in boccia, claiming his first Paralympic medal. The 40-year-old defeated Colombian Edilson Chica with a score of 8-5 in the BC4 men’s individual final. McGuire had a difficult path to this achievement, recovering from serious injuries sustained in a fall at home.

Britain’s Dan Bethell faced disappointment as he secured silver for the second consecutive Paralympic Games after a closely contested match against India’s Kumar Nitesh. Bethell expressed regret in not achieving gold, stating, ‘It feels devastating, I came here for that gold.’

Lastly, in wheelchair rugby, Great Britain’s team suffered a 50-48 defeat to Australia in the bronze medal match, marking a challenging end to their title defense. Team captain Gavin Walker acknowledged the need for a rebuilding process as they look forward to the next Games in Los Angeles.