Entertainment
Ellie Goulding Announces Pregnancy at 2025 Fashion Awards
LONDON, England — Ellie Goulding is expecting her second child. The singer, 38, revealed the news while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards on December 1.
Goulding showcased her baby bump in a stylish outfit, featuring a black crop top paired with a long leather jacket. Her look was completed with black capri trousers and heels, drawing attention to her growing belly.
This new addition marks Goulding’s first child with actor Beau Minniear, 28. The couple sparked romance rumors during the summer, which intensified after Minniear shared a photo of Goulding on social media.
The “Love Me Like You Do” singer is already a mother to 4-year-old son Arthur, whom she shares with ex-husband Caspar Jopling. Goulding announced her separation from Jopling in February 2024, stating they were committed to co-parenting Arthur.
In past interviews, Goulding has expressed how motherhood has changed her life. “It really has changed everything about my life,” she said in April 2022. “I’ve put myself first in a lot of ways, prioritizing my son over everything else.” She has also shared her conclusion that the experience of being a mother has been both rewarding and challenging.
As the news of her second pregnancy unfolds, fans and friends are congratulating her on this exciting new chapter.
Recent Posts
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
- Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight
- Kayshon Boutte Thrives as New England Patriots Receiver Amid Challenges
- Patriots Surge Under Vrabel’s Vision as Playoffs Approach
- Independent Station Upgrades Systems for Enhanced Workflow and Revenue
- NHL Showdowns: Penguins-Flyers Rivalry Resumes, Devils Host Blue Jackets
- Louisville Dominates Kentucky in Rivalry Showdown, Wins 41-0