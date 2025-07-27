Ellie Goulding Enjoys Italian Vacation Amid Romance Rumors

ROME, Italy — Pop star Ellie Goulding is soaking up the sun during her vacation in Italy. The 38-year-old singer shared a series of lively photos on Instagram, showcasing her sun-soaked retreat with the caption, “Carbs IT.”

In the photos, Goulding can be seen lounging poolside in an olive-green string bikini, reading a book, and later switching to a black bikini with stylish round sunglasses. Her vacation also included relaxing beach moments, where she posed on a dock while sipping a tropical drink, dressed in a brown patterned bikini.

The photos not only highlight Goulding’s stunning looks but also her enjoyment of Italy’s beautiful sights, including ancient ruins and striking architecture. Fans expressed their admiration online, with comments like, “Italy looks so good on you” and “Stunningly beautiful.”

Recently, Goulding performed her version of Elton John‘s “Your Song” at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice. This marks not the first time Goulding has sung at a celebrity wedding; she had previously performed the same song at the second reception for Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Goulding also made headlines earlier this year when a firework accident occurred during her performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK. Following the incident, she assured fans on Instagram, saying, “To those asking I am ok!”

Aside from her professional endeavors, Goulding’s personal life is also making news. Reports suggest she is in a budding romance with actor Beau Minniear, who is ten years her junior. The two were seen together at a boxing match in London, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

After her separation from art dealer Caspar Jopling, with whom she shares a four-year-old son, Goulding has reportedly had a string of romances, including a fling with surf instructor Armando Perez. According to sources, Goulding and Minniear share common interests such as fitness and art, and they seem to be enjoying time together during the summer.

As unpacked during her vibrant Italian getaway, it’s clear that Goulding is fully embracing life, art, and her new path forward.