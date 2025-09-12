News
Ellsworth Air Force Base Lockdown Resolved Following False Shooter Alert
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Ellsworth Air Force Base went on lockdown Thursday evening due to a report of an active shooter. The alert was issued to base personnel shortly after 9 p.m., urging them to stay indoors and await further instructions.
The message read, “EAFB Active Shooter LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN ACTIVE SHOOTER. Please remain indoors and await further instructions. REAL WORLD.” NewsCenter1 obtained a screenshot of this alert.
At 9:28 p.m., a follow-up alert was sent to personnel indicating there was no active shooter situation. It stated, “UPDATED REPORT No Active Shooter” and noted that shots were reported in the area of base security forces, who were working to address the situation.
After contacting Security Forces, NewsCenter1 learned that personnel were responding to reports of shots fired in a housing area on the base. Security officials clarified that it was not an active shooter situation.
By approximately 9:26 p.m., Security Forces informed NewsCenter1 that the base was no longer on lockdown. The situation remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, and NewsCenter1 will provide further updates as they become available.
