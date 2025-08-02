Sports
Elly De La Cruz Connects with MLB Stars and New Players
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Elly De La Cruz, the Cincinnati Reds shortstop, has quickly made a name for himself in Major League Baseball. Early in his career, he sought wisdom from seasoned players like Shohei Ohtani, asking them how they reached the top of their game.
During the 2024 season, De La Cruz became an All-Star, and he noticed a shift in these conversations. Players now approached him for advice on base stealing and maintaining consistent performance. Through his interpreter, Tomás Vera, De La Cruz shared, ‘I get a lot of questions. They always say, “You play every day, so how do you prepare yourself for the game?”‘
De La Cruz, who enjoys these interactions, adds, ‘I love talking with people on base. If I know them, we start talking about something. If I don’t know them, I make sure I get to know that guy. I enjoy that.’ He notes that he feels a strong connection with his fellow Dominicans but also enjoys engaging with players from other backgrounds.
At just 23 years old, De La Cruz recognizes his success while remaining humble. He stated, ‘I don’t think about the future. I live in today.’ His willingness to help others reflects his character as he handles the pressures of stardom.
Fans can read more about De La Cruz’s approach to fame and expectations in the latest issue of Cincinnati Magazine.
