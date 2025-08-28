Sports
Elly De La Cruz Faces Pressure Amid Struggles This Season
PHOENIX – Elly De La Cruz, the Cincinnati Reds‘ star shortstop, has had a rollercoaster season in 2025. Despite starting strong, De La Cruz’s performance has dipped significantly since the All-Star break.
From June 1 to July 13, De La Cruz was a standout, hitting .336 with an impressive walk rate, helping him achieve a remarkable 167 wRC+. This performance made him a leading candidate for team MVP. However, post All-Star break, he struggled, with injuries possibly to blame.
Since July 18, De La Cruz has hit just .245 with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a mere 76 wRC+. This slump coincided with teammate Noelvi Marte‘s rise, as Marte has excelled since the All-Star break, hitting .302 and stepping into a prominent role in the batting order.
Despite a lingering quad injury affecting his speed and performance, De La Cruz persevered. In a recent game against the Diamondbacks, he requested an extra at-bat, hitting a double. While he is batting .229 with no home runs this August, manager Terry Francona remains optimistic about De La Cruz’s return to form.
“I don’t worry too much about him – if he’s healthy, run him out there and let him go,” Francona said. He recognizes De La Cruz’s aggressive approach but notes his need to refine his pitch selection.
De La Cruz has maintained a solid OPS and played strong defense, even as he battles through injury. He recently showcased his speed, scoring from first base on two occasions in a series against Anaheim.
As the season approaches its final stretch, the Reds need De La Cruz to regain his earlier form. Otherwise, their playoff hopes could be in jeopardy, particularly with the chase for the NL Wild Card heating up.
The upcoming games against tough opponents are crucial for Cincinnati. “We know where we stand,” Lodolo said about the team’s current situation. With every game significant, the pressure mounts for both De La Cruz and the Reds.
