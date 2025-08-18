Elmer Wayne Henley Reveals Past as Candy Man’s Accomplice

HOUSTON, Texas — Elmer Wayne Henley Jr., who was involved in the notorious Houston Mass Murders, is breaking decades of silence in a new documentary. The two-part special, ‘The Serial Killer’s Apprentice,’ premiered on Investigation Discovery on August 17.

At just 15 years old, Henley became an accomplice to Dean Corll, known as the “Candy Man,” who is responsible for the abduction and murder of at least 28 young boys from 1970 to 1973. Now 69, Henley is serving a life sentence for his role in these horrific crimes.

In candid conversations with forensic psychologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland, Henley shares insights into his past actions. “This is the first time in decades he is speaking out in great detail about the killings,” Ramsland told Fox News Digital. She believes Henley expresses remorse, stating, “When Wayne looks back — and he doesn’t like to — he’s horrified.”

Henley grew up in a broken home. His grandmother raised him after his father left the family. By age 14, he worked at a gas station to support his struggling mother and younger siblings. He met David Brooks, an older boy who introduced him to Corll, leading to Henley’s involvement in the crimes.

Corll gained the trust of his victims through a guise of friendliness. He would lure boys with promises of money and fun before abducting them. Ramsland notes, “Henley thought nobody was getting hurt, and for a 15-year-old worker making peanuts, the offer was appealing.”

Ramsland explains how Corll manipulated Henley and Brooks while creating a vicious cycle of obedience and fear. Henley even claimed that Corll convinced him there was a threatening syndicate to ensure their silence.

The end of Corll’s reign of terror came when Henley shot him during a violent confrontation in 1973. Afterward, Henley helped police locate multiple bodies buried in the outskirts of Houston.

The documentary provides a chilling look at the lasting effects of these crimes on the victims’ families. “The Serial Killer’s Apprentice” revisits the psychology of manipulation and fear that allowed these murders to continue for years.

Despite his involvement, Ramsland observes Henley as both a perpetrator and a victim of Corll’s grooming tactics. “He killed Corll to save himself and others, but this doesn’t erase his guilt,” she stated.

The documentary promises to shed light on one of America’s darkest crime sprees, as Henley grapples with his past decisions and their repercussions.