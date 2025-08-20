Elon Dershowitz, Producer of Reversal of Fortune, Dies at 64

New York City, NY — Elon Dershowitz, a prominent film producer and son of attorney Alan Dershowitz, died on August 17, 2025, at the age of 64, his family announced. Elon suffered a stroke, as confirmed by relatives in a public obituary.

Born on June 23, 1961, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elon was known for his extensive work in the film industry. He co-produced the Oscar-winning film Reversal of Fortune in 1990, a crime drama starring Jeremy Irons as Claus von Bülow, a British lawyer wrongfully convicted of attempting to kill his wife. The film garnered critical acclaim, and Irons won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role.

In addition to Reversal of Fortune, Elon had a hand in multiple successful projects, including the serial killer thriller Fallen (1998), starring Denzel Washington. His film credits also include The Whole Truth (2016) and the 1987 classic Wall Street. Elon even made a brief appearance in Steven Soderbergh‘s 2009 film The Girlfriend Experience.

Known for his creative talents, Elon was also involved with ESPN, co-producing several documentary-style specials, including Pete Rose on Trial (2003) and Break up the Bombers: Yankees on Trial (2004). Elon was in the process of producing The Dershow Podcast at the time of his death.

Despite his success, his family described him as a kind-hearted man. “For Elon, the greatest compliment was to call someone kind,” a family member shared. He is survived by his father, stepmother Carolyn, brother Jamin, sister Ella, and extended family members.

Elon’s funeral services were held in New York City, where family and friends gathered to pay their respects. He leaves behind not only a legacy of notable productions but cherished memories of his generous spirit and love for life.