Elon Musk’s Claims About Voter Fraud in Arizona Face Scrutiny

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media platform X, has recently expressed concerns regarding illegal voting in Arizona, alleging that the state is flooded with non-citizens casting ballots in elections.

Musk’s message, shared with his large following on X, echoes a broader narrative promoted by various Republican state legislators and conservative groups who worry about potential illegal voting and its impact on key elections in Arizona.

According to Musk, while Arizona requires proof of citizenship for state elections, it explicitly does not impose this requirement for federal elections. He characterized this situation as a ‘disaster,’ despite the overwhelming evidence indicating that non-citizen voting is exceptionally rare in the United States.

The billionaire’s statements come in the wake of false claims of electoral fraud made by former President Donald Trump and his allies during the 2020 presidential campaign. These assertions have fueled a nationwide wave of electoral denialism.

Musk has a long-standing relationship with Trump, who continues to deny the results of the previous presidential election and has perpetuated unfounded accusations about non-citizen voting affecting upcoming elections.

In addition to his social media comments, Musk has contributed tens of millions of dollars to America PAC, a pro-Trump political action committee, highlighting his alignment with Trump’s agenda.

Arizona has emerged as a focal point for electoral conspiracies and legal challenges stemming from false electoral claims. A recent suit filed by America First Legal, a law firm associated with Trump, seeks to compel county election officials to implement additional measures to verify the citizenship status of thousands of Arizona voters.

In response to this lawsuit, Musk questioned on X, ‘Is Arizona refusing to remove illegals from the voter rolls?’ The following day, he shared further commentary on the lawsuit, stating, ‘They refuse to remove non-citizens from the voter rolls.’

It is essential to note that citizenship is a requirement for voting in the United States. Nationally, voter registration forms typically require individuals to certify their citizenship status under penalty of perjury, meaning false information can lead to criminal charges.

In Arizona, voters must provide either a birth certificate, passport, or other documentation proving citizenship. Out of approximately 4.1 million registered voters in the state, around 42,000 have not supplied this proof, establishing a unique dual system.

Federal courts have consistently ruled that state legislators can prohibit voters who have not provided citizenship documentation from participating in state and local elections but must allow ‘federal-only voters’ to cast ballots in federal contests.

This includes important races such as the upcoming presidential election, the U.S. Senate race, and congressional contests. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that those registering to vote without proof of citizenship could only do so using a federal form, potentially leading to rejections for those using Arizona-specific voter registration.

Arizona is the only state requiring voters to provide documentation proving their citizenship upon registration. For ‘federal-only voters’ who register without demonstrating their citizenship, verification is achieved through standard checks.

State law mandates that county registrars ‘use all available resources to verify the citizenship status’ of individuals registering to vote. This includes confirming the citizenship status of federal-only voters using a verification service provided by the Department of Homeland Security when feasible.

However, this system encounters challenges, as county officials often lack specific identification numbers for each federal-only voter. Additionally, routine checks against data from agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Arizona Department of Health Services are conducted.

Should another government agency inform electoral officials that a registered voter is not a citizen, that individual may be removed from the voter rolls. Studies have consistently demonstrated that electoral fraud is very uncommon; non-citizens attempting to vote face severe consequences, including fines, imprisonment, and potential deportation.

Furthermore, those seeking citizenship may jeopardize their naturalization process if they are found to be illegally in the country. Recent analyses indicate that federal-only voters are disproportionately young individuals on college campuses who may not have access to their citizenship documentation.

Tribal voters and individuals who have changed their names often also struggle to provide proof of citizenship. Historically, individuals born on reservations have not been issued birth certificates. While Native American voters can utilize tribal identification cards to verify citizenship, not all tribes issue them, and some charge fees for their issuance.

Voters must provide additional legal documentation to demonstrate their identity when registering if their name does not match the name on their birth certificate. This frequently affects women who have married and adopted their husband’s surname. A 2006 survey from the Brennan Center for Justice revealed that less than half of women surveyed with easy access to their birth certificates possess one that reflects their current legal name.