Elon Musk Consults Controversial Thinker on New Political Party

San Francisco, CA — Elon Musk is in the spotlight for consulting with Curtis Yarvin, a prominent figure associated with the far-right, as he considers forming a new political party, dubbed the America Party.

Yarvin, often linked to a controversial ideology called the Dark Enlightenment, reportedly believes that American democracy has failed and advocates for a government led by a tech CEO with near-absolute powers. This has raised eyebrows given Musk’s reputation as a technology mogul.

According to various reports, Yarvin’s ideas have found traction among influential figures, including Vice President Vance and tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, sparking debates about the future of governance in America.

Critics describe Yarvin’s beliefs as regressive, echoing outdated notions of eugenics where certain races are deemed superior. His views challenge conventional democratic principles, suggesting a corporate model of governance instead.

In a January 2025 interview with the New York Times, Yarvin claimed that Franklin D. Roosevelt had called for absolute power, referencing FDR’s first inaugural address inaccurately. Historians point out that FDR was actually appealing to Congress for limited powers during a national emergency, rather than seeking unrestrained authority.

The backlash against Yarvin’s ideas highlights a growing concern over the influence of fringe ideologies in mainstream politics. As Musk appears to embrace these radical perspectives, many worry about the implications for democratic values and civil liberties.

As discussions unfold, observers remind the public of the importance of safeguarding democracy against extreme shifts, emphasizing the need for vigilance in the face of evolving political narratives.