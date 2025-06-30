Elon Musk Issues Stark Warning Over Trump’s Spending Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Elon Musk re-entered the political arena on Monday as the Senate debated President Donald Trump’s proposed spending bill. Even after recently announcing his intention to step back from politics, Musk took to his social media platform, X, to voice his concerns about the legislation.

During the Senate discussions, Musk warned, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” He added that those members would face consequences in their primary elections next year if he could help it.

Hours later, Musk expounded on his vision for a new political party, stating that if the bill passes, he would form the “America Party” the following day. “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he wrote.

Musk’s opposition to the spending bill stems from concerns that it increases the national debt. He criticized the proposed $5 trillion debt ceiling increase, calling it “debt slavery.” The Senate’s framework, which is estimated to cost more than the House-approved version, is under scrutiny for potentially adding $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

The legislation is designed to introduce deeper tax cuts while also raising revenue, but Musk contends it fails to address future industries and provides unnecessary subsidies to older sectors. He expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “This bill gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

This public outcry from Musk comes after he spent over $275 million supporting Republican candidates in the last election. Analysts will be watching to see how Musk’s political movements interact with his financial interests as the election cycle approaches.

His comments echo ongoing debates about fiscal responsibility and the direction of U.S. economic policy under Trump. The White House has hailed the spending plan as vital for economic growth, but critics argue the spending increases are reckless.