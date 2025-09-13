Entertainment
Elon Musk Opens Up About Grimes in Kanye West Documentary
LOS ANGELES, CA — A new documentary titled In Whose Name? explores the life of musician Kanye “Ye” West, featuring an array of celebrity appearances. Directed by first-time filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, the film premieres on Sept. 19.
The documentary includes cameos from stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, and LeBron James. In an exclusive clip provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Elon Musk is shown interacting with West following one of his performances in Miami.
In the clip, Musk praises West’s show: “Wow, yeah, thanks for inviting me, this was an amazing experience. A rare experience,” he comments. As they chat, Musk also opens up about his relationship with Grimes, saying, “Claire and I, Grimes, we’re sort of … you know, in the same text stream. She’s like, ‘I love you,’ and then, a day later, ‘I hate you.’”
West listens quietly, responding, “I don’t have answers. Answers to everything except for that.” This conversation takes place in a uniquely designed room, described by West as “an idea of a bedroom,” where the pair lie next to each other, looking up at the ceiling.
Ballesteros’ film captures more than just celebrity interactions; it chronicles West’s tumultuous life, including mental health struggles, his marriage breakdown with Kim Kardashian, and controversial public statements. Over a six-year period, the filmmaker recorded more than 3,000 hours of footage, illustrating both West’s professional highs and personal lows.
A statement regarding the film notes: “What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth,” emphasizing the complexity of West’s character.
As anticipation builds for its release, In Whose Name? seems poised to provoke conversations about fame, mental health, and personal relationships.
Recent Posts
- 2025 MLB Playoff Race Heats Up as September Progresses
- Elon Musk Opens Up About Grimes in Kanye West Documentary
- UC Berkeley Under Investigation for Alleged Antisemitic Incidents Involving Faculty
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Poised for Record Opening Weekend
- Lazard Regrets Not Playing in Jets’ Opening Loss
- League of Legends Patch 25.18 Celebrates T1’s Victory
- 2025 MLB Playoff Picture Shifts as Teams Make Late-Season Push
- Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel
- UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Faces Pressure After 0-2 Start Amid Coaching Concerns
- Oregon Ducks Face Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten Opener
- Stephen King Adaptation and Nostalgic Films Hit Theaters This Weekend
- Giants’ Patrick Bailey Dominates MLB Pitch Framing in 2025
- Oregon High School Football Returns: Exciting Matchups Await
- MLB Teams Prepare for October Push as Playoff Picture Takes Shape
- Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech-Clemson Football Game This Weekend
- Exciting Showdown at AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas
- Astros Struggle as Playoff Hopes Dwindle Following Tough Loss
- Riley Green Shares Romantic Insights During UK Tour
- Seattle Mariners Surge: Tied for First Ahead of Angels Showdown
- Top High School Football Games in Southern California This Week