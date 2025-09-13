Elon Musk Opens Up About Grimes in Kanye West Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new documentary titled In Whose Name? explores the life of musician Kanye “Ye” West, featuring an array of celebrity appearances. Directed by first-time filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, the film premieres on Sept. 19.

The documentary includes cameos from stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, and LeBron James. In an exclusive clip provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Elon Musk is shown interacting with West following one of his performances in Miami.

In the clip, Musk praises West’s show: “Wow, yeah, thanks for inviting me, this was an amazing experience. A rare experience,” he comments. As they chat, Musk also opens up about his relationship with Grimes, saying, “Claire and I, Grimes, we’re sort of … you know, in the same text stream. She’s like, ‘I love you,’ and then, a day later, ‘I hate you.’”

West listens quietly, responding, “I don’t have answers. Answers to everything except for that.” This conversation takes place in a uniquely designed room, described by West as “an idea of a bedroom,” where the pair lie next to each other, looking up at the ceiling.

Ballesteros’ film captures more than just celebrity interactions; it chronicles West’s tumultuous life, including mental health struggles, his marriage breakdown with Kim Kardashian, and controversial public statements. Over a six-year period, the filmmaker recorded more than 3,000 hours of footage, illustrating both West’s professional highs and personal lows.

A statement regarding the film notes: “What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth,” emphasizing the complexity of West’s character.

As anticipation builds for its release, In Whose Name? seems poised to provoke conversations about fame, mental health, and personal relationships.