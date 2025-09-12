Sports
Elsa Jacquemot Upsets Maria Sakkari at Guadalajara Open
Guadalajara, Mexico — Elsa Jacquemot stunned Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron presented by Santander on Tuesday. The match, delayed due to rain from Monday, saw Jacquemot win decisively with a score of 6-2, 6-0 in just 76 minutes.
Sakkari, the 2023 tournament champion and currently ranked 55th in the world, faced challenges throughout the game. After an initial competitive first game on Monday night, which lasted over 10 minutes and saw Sakkari save three break points, she fell behind when Jacquemot broke her serve for a 2-0 lead.
When action resumed on Tuesday, Jacquemot quickly gained momentum, claiming the next two games to secure the first set. Sakkari struggled with her performance in the second set, growing increasingly frustrated and damaging her racket as she fell to a 3-0 deficit.
Jacquemot’s victory propels her to the next round, where she will face top seed Elise Mertens from Belgium, who received a first-round bye. In another matchup, Canada’s Rebecca Marino defeated wild-card Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-3 and will meet the sixth seed, Tatjana Maria.
Marino, ranked 121, showcased powerful serving with 11 aces, breaking Trevisan five times while limiting the Italian to only two breaks. Maria secured her quarterfinal spot by defeating Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-2.
In a thrilling encounter, 20-year-old Marina Stakusic advanced after a three-set battle against Russian Polina Kudermetova. Stakusic rallied back from a set down and overcame multiple rain delays to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. This victory sets her up for a match against third seed Jelena Ostapenko.
Colombian Camila Osorio also moved into the next round, defeating fellow Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in a closely contested match that ended 7-5, 7-5. Osorio expressed her satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing the importance of patience and focus.
The tournament continues to showcase intense matches as players vie for the title in Guadalajara.
