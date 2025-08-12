Entertainment
Elsa Pataky Returns Home After Paris Getaway
BYRON BAY, Australia — Elsa Pataky has returned home to Byron Bay following a vacation in Paris, where she spent time with her twin sons. On Friday, the Spanish actress, known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise, stepped out for a casual grocery run.
Pataky, 49, opted for a comfortable outfit featuring a blue and white hoodie over a black shirt and paired with loose-fit jeans and sneakers. She chose to go makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty and wearing her blonde hair in a loose ponytail.
The actress was seen looking a bit tense at times while seated in her car, presumably taking a phone call. While shopping at the local supermarket, she brought along a reusable tote bag, which reflects her environmentally conscious lifestyle.
Just weeks prior, Pataky enjoyed a delightful outing in Paris with her twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. The trio visited The Louvre and the Balloon Museum, and Pataky shared moments from their trip on Instagram, captioning one post, “Paris, je t’aime!” which means “Paris, I love you!” Her husband, Chris Hemsworth, was not present during this trip, likely due to his promotional commitments for the second season of his National Geographic series, Limitless.
The couple recently reunited after spending four weeks apart, and they attended the London premiere of Chris’s new series together. The two have been balancing family time, with Chris earlier vacationing in France with friends while Pataky enjoyed her own trip to Spain.
Looking back at their history, Pataky and Hemsworth married during the Christmas holidays in 2010 and have built a family together over the years.
Recent Posts
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers
- Fenerbahçe Faces Feyenoord in UEFA Qualification Decider
- Rangers Dominate Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Champions League Qualifier