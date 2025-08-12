Elsa Pataky Returns Home After Paris Getaway

BYRON BAY, Australia — Elsa Pataky has returned home to Byron Bay following a vacation in Paris, where she spent time with her twin sons. On Friday, the Spanish actress, known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise, stepped out for a casual grocery run.

Pataky, 49, opted for a comfortable outfit featuring a blue and white hoodie over a black shirt and paired with loose-fit jeans and sneakers. She chose to go makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty and wearing her blonde hair in a loose ponytail.

The actress was seen looking a bit tense at times while seated in her car, presumably taking a phone call. While shopping at the local supermarket, she brought along a reusable tote bag, which reflects her environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Just weeks prior, Pataky enjoyed a delightful outing in Paris with her twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. The trio visited The Louvre and the Balloon Museum, and Pataky shared moments from their trip on Instagram, captioning one post, “Paris, je t’aime!” which means “Paris, I love you!” Her husband, Chris Hemsworth, was not present during this trip, likely due to his promotional commitments for the second season of his National Geographic series, Limitless.

The couple recently reunited after spending four weeks apart, and they attended the London premiere of Chris’s new series together. The two have been balancing family time, with Chris earlier vacationing in France with friends while Pataky enjoyed her own trip to Spain.

Looking back at their history, Pataky and Hemsworth married during the Christmas holidays in 2010 and have built a family together over the years.