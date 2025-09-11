Elsbeth Season 2 Retires Tired Joke, Season 3 Promises Fresh Comedy

New York, NY – The CBS spin-off series, Elsbeth, has officially retired a recurring joke as it gears up for its third season. Throughout seasons one and two, characters frequently commented on the oddity of Elsbeth’s name, resulting in some laugh-out-loud moments, but the show has decided it’s time to move on.

Elsbeth, which combines procedural storytelling with comedic elements, stands out from other crime series like Law & Order and NCIS. Season 2 demonstrated this blend with funny moments, like Elsbeth’s son, Teddy, describing New York City’s High Line as “just a very tall sidewalk.” As the series approaches season 3, the creators plan to lean even more into humor.

The outgoing name joke revolved around characters mispronouncing Elsbeth’s name or giving her strange looks, a gag that became stale after repeated use. While the humor was amusing initially, it began to feel tired as it was reused too often. Fortunately, the show’s writers have shifted gears and have assured fans that the upcoming season will refrain from rehashing old jokes.

“We have so many funny moments in the works that rely less on the name joke. It’s all about refreshing our storytelling,” said a spokesperson for the show. Promising new storylines feature a talented writing team and exciting guest stars, including renowned comedians Amy Sedaris and Andy Richter, alongside Jonathan Colbert. Fans are looking forward to discovering what new comedy awaits them.

As the anticipation builds for Elsbeth’s Season 3 premiere, viewers can expect a delightful mix of humor and crime-solving without the overused name comments. The show’s upcoming season is definitely something to watch.