Elsie Hewitt Showcases Baby Bump in New Instagram Post

LOS ANGELES, CA — Elsie Hewitt, the girlfriend of comedian Pete Davidson, proudly displayed her baby bump in a stylish bikini on her Instagram on August 21, 2025. In a joyful video, the 29-year-old model wore a black bandana and a bikini top as she rubbed her growing belly, captioning the post with, “my little 🤰🏻.”

The video has since gone viral, generating excitement and positive feedback from fans. One follower commented, “holy glow!” while another praised, “pregnancy looks good on her!” Hewitt’s post comes exactly one month after she announced her pregnancy with Davidson, 31, in mid-July. The couple’s humorous Instagram reveal included a playful remark, stating, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Hewitt shared the moment alongside a series of sweet photos, including an ultrasound image, and snaps of the couple cuddled together. They made their relationship public in March, shortly after rumors circulated about Davidson’s unique dating history.

On an episode of The Breakfast Club radio show earlier this month, Davidson expressed feeling guilty about the attention surrounding their relationship. He noted, “Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing. She’s a very private person. Luckily, she loves me and knows what comes with me, but I really feel s–tty for her in that aspect.”

Davidson has been openly excited about becoming a father, telling fans he feels “very lucky” and is eager to provide a loving environment for their child.

Despite the challenges of fame, the couple looks forward to welcoming their baby together, with sources stating they are enthusiastic about this new chapter in their lives.