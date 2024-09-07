Elton John’s Documentary ‘Never Too Late’ Premieres at Toronto Film Festival

The highly anticipated documentary titled ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ has recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, who is also John’s husband, the film combines footage from John’s final North American concerts in 2022 with audio from a 2019 interview.

This documentary aims to provide insight into John’s career, particularly focusing on his prolific output between 1970 and 1975. During this time, he produced over 20 albums and became a global superstar while also grappling with personal struggles, including addiction and relationships.

‘Never Too Late’ features a mix of vintage footage and animated sequences, highlighting key moments such as John’s landmark show at Dodger Stadium in 1975, where he became the first solo rock act to sell out the venue. It also captures the preparations for his final concert at the same location nearly five decades later.

However, initial reviews suggest that the documentary may lack fresh insights, as much of the information presented has been covered in previous works, including the candid 1997 documentary 'Tantrums & Tiaras.'

The film employs a common documentary technique by framing the narrative around audio tapes, specifically conversations John had for his memoir ‘Me.’ However, critics have noted that the contemporary elements of the storyline feel restrained and offer little depth.

Despite the film’s shortcomings, it still highlights the significant role of music in John’s journey. Many fans will find solace in the familiar tracks that punctuate the documentary, although the final performance at Dodger Stadium raises questions about the overall presentation.