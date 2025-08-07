Elton John and Kiki Dee’s Chart-Topping Duet Celebrates 49 Years

NEW YORK, NY — On August 7, 2025, music enthusiasts celebrate the anniversary of Elton John and Kiki Dee topping the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976 with their hit song, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” This duet not only marked Dee’s only No. 1 single but also became John’s first track to top the UK Singles Chart.

The song was co-written by John and his collaborator Bernie Taupin using the pseudonyms Ann Orson and Carte Blanche. John recorded the vocals during the sessions for his album, Blue Moves. Originally released as a non-album single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” received mixed reviews from critics yet achieved significant commercial success.

The track spent six weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart and four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also claimed the top spot in several countries including South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. John would not see another UK chart-topper until “Sacrifice” in 1990.

According to Dee, the duo drew inspiration from classic Motown duets. “Both Elton and I were big fans of those duets on Motown by the likes of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. As there hadn’t been any around for a bit, we thought we’d do one ourselves,” she explained.

John recorded the song’s vocals in Toronto, sending the tapes to Dee in the UK. Dee recalled the amusing process of recording, “Elton had recorded the song abroad and did my vocals in a high-pitched voice, which was quite funny, so I knew which lines to sing.”

Bernie Taupin also shared insights about the song’s creation in his 2023 autobiography. He recounted a call from John while in Barbados, where he listened to a backing track John had cut in Toronto. Taupin, inspired after a few cocktails, took a shot at writing the lyrics and quickly wrote what would become a major hit.

As the song celebrates its milestone, it stands as a defining moment in pop music history.