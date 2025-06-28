Elvis Andrus Reflects on Career and Hall of Fame Induction

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus expressed his excitement about being inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame during a recent podcast with longtime beat reporter Evan Grant and team historian John Blake.

Andrus, who played for the Rangers from 2009 to 2021, shared his feelings about the honor. “I never thought of myself being in this amazing Hall,” he said. “It’s been a blessing. I still can’t believe it.” He mentioned how the news felt surreal and that he aims to keep a normal routine despite the recognition.

During his retirement announcement last year, Andrus made a point to have former manager Ron Washington present. Reflecting on Washington’s influence, he stated, “He meant a lot… he was one of the main pieces for me to have the career that I had.” He recalled how Washington guided him as a young player entering the league.

Andrus discussed the 2010 season, noting a shift in the team’s mindset. “In spring training, we were like, let’s go. I think we have a good shot to win the division,” he said.

The shortstop elaborated on a pivotal moment when Washington admitted to cocaine use in the clubhouse. Andrus praised team veterans like Michael Young for uniting the players during that challenging time.

In the 2010 Playoffs, Andrus stole three bases against the Tampa Bay Rays, contributing to the team’s momentum. He credits Washington’s trust in him for his aggressiveness on the field. “In the postseason, everything got tighter… I told Wash, ‘If you don’t give me that, I’m gonna go,’” he shared.

His memories of Adrian Beltré, who joined the team in 2011, were equally fond. Andrus viewed Beltré as a mentor, stating, “He was kind of like an angel God sent to my life” during a pivotal time in his career.

The conversation also included lighthearted moments, such as Andrus recalling a prank involving a clown mask aimed at Michael Young. The playful memories represented the camaraderie that defined Andrus’s time with the Rangers.

As Andrus prepares for the Hall of Fame induction, he recognizes the impact of those who shaped his career. “I will never have enough words to speak the gratitude I have for Wash and Beltré,” he added.