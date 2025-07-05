News
U.S. Embassy Warns Americans About Taxi Safety in Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — The U.S. Embassy has issued new transportation safety advice for American citizens traveling to the Dominican Republic. This guidance aims to enhance safety during their stay, particularly regarding the use of taxis.
In an official announcement, the embassy advised against using motoconchos, or motorcycle taxis, due to frequent safety issues, including drivers’ disregard for traffic laws. Travelers are encouraged to opt for authorized taxis with official markings, ensuring to discuss and agree on fares beforehand to prevent overcharging.
For added convenience, the embassy noted that ride-hailing services like Uber are operational in major cities such as Santo Domingo and Santiago. Passengers are encouraged to verify the driver’s identity and vehicle details prior to departure.
The embassy also commented on car rentals, stating they can be a viable transportation option for those looking to explore the country independently. However, it is critical to acquire full insurance coverage and to avoid driving at night due to poorly lit roads and erratic traffic conditions.
In case of emergencies, American visitors can contact the Tourist Police by dialing 809-222-2026 or via WhatsApp at +1-809-520-8665. The embassy concluded with a reminder that “a little planning can save a lot of trouble,” urging visitors to stay well-informed and vigilant during their travels.
