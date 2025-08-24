Embracing Unc Culture: A Reflection on Black Identity

NEW YORK, NY — In recent discussions about identity among Black men, a friend and I explored the concept of ‘Unc culture’ during dinner. This culture, distinct from Dad culture, represents a laid-back, less settled lifestyle.

‘Unc culture,’ as I see it, is a casual approach to life often seen in Black males who either embrace their independence or navigate through transitions such as divorce. Unlike the responsibilities that come with the traditional dad role, the Unc is free-spirited, often making light of the challenges of aging.

Recent portrayals of this culture reinforce these ideas. Spike Lee‘s film ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ starring Denzel Washington, hits many of the familiar notes that resonate with those of us who identify with this lifestyle. As Washington ages, his character reflects a depth of experience that brings both wisdom and weariness.

One standout aspect of this film is the chemistry between Washington and co-star Jeffrey Wright. Their banter exemplifies the brotherly bonds often present in this culture, as they display camaraderie amid their struggles.

Another noteworthy depiction is Martin Lawrence’s ’40,’ featuring a character who navigates the emotional isolation of aging. The show effectively presents the necessity of community and support among men, portraying their vulnerabilities without losing humor.

Both cultural expressions challenge the idea that Black men should always be invincible providers. They emphasize the importance of being able to ask for help and support from one another — essential steps towards emotional growth.

In this era, embracing one’s inner Unc means understanding the complexities of our experiences. It signifies growth, community, and the ongoing commitment to uplift one another.