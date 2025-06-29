Emelec Faces Macará Amid Coaching Changes in Ecuador’s Liga Ecuabet

Ambato, Ecuador — Emelec will face Macará on Sunday at the Bellavista Stadium in a crucial match for the Liga Ecuabet. This game comes after a tumultuous week for Emelec, who recently parted ways with head coach Jorge Célico.

Both teams are struggling, sitting on 18 points, with Macará ranked 13th and Emelec just behind in 14th place. Macará comes into this match looking to build on their recent victory over Vinotinto, while Emelec is aiming to recover from two consecutive draws against Universidad Católica and Delfín.

Emelec’s decision to fire Célico has raised eyebrows, particularly after he publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s management and unpaid salaries. As a result, Cristian Nasuti has stepped in as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

The match is vital for both teams as they seek to distance themselves from the relegation zone. A win for Emelec could help them break the chain of bad results and restore confidence among players and fans alike.

Referee Yerson Zambrano will oversee the match, which is set to kick off at 18:00 local time. Emelec needs to secure three points to stay clear of the lower ranks in the league.

“We are focused on winning,” Nasuti said in preparation for the match. “The players are motivated, and we want to give our fans something to cheer for.”