Emelec Faces Manta FC in Key LigaPro Clash This Saturday

Manta, Ecuador — Emelec will visit Manta FC this Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Estadio Jocay for a crucial match in LigaPro. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM local time and is part of the 22nd round of the Ecuadorian championship.

The Atuneros, struggling near the bottom of the league, aim to secure a win at home against a direct rival. A victory could potentially lift them out of the relegation zone. Emelec, known as El Bombillo, is in a transition phase as they debut new head coach Guillermo Duró. He replaces Jorge Célico and ended Cristian Nasuti‘s interim period.

Emelec recently escaped the relegation playoff zone and now faces pressure to earn three points to remain competitive. The team features experienced players including goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz, defenders Luis Caicedo and Diogo Bagüí, as well as midfielders Christian Cueva and Justin Cuero, and forward Facundo Castelli.

Manta, who lost 1-0 to Libertad in their last outing, will be looking to bounce back. In their last encounter on April 6, 2025, the teams drew 1-1, but Manta’s most recent match at home against Emelec on July 18, 2021, ended in a significant 4-0 defeat.

The upcoming match will be broadcast on Zapping Sports and is critical for both teams, with Manta looking to build on its solid home record of nine games without a loss at Estadio Jocay.

Emelec currently sits in 11th place with 25 points and is still in the race for the final hexagonal playoff that could lead to a spot in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana. Manta finds itself in 13th, with 23 points, and requires a win to improve its standing.

The refereeing crew for the match will be led by Franklin Congo, with VAR support from Mario Romero and Lenin Quiñónez.