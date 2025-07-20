Emelec Faces Mushuc Runa in Crucial Match

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Emelec will host Mushuc Runa on Sunday, July 20, at 3:30 p.m. at Estadio George Capwell in a pivotal match for both teams. Emelec is coming off a loss to Liga de Quito and is currently fighting to avoid relegation.

Despite their recent struggles, the team, managed temporarily by Cristian Nasuti, returned to training this week, though they had a few days off. Emelec’s management, led by Jorge Guzmán, is actively searching for a new coaching staff.

In this critical game, Emelec will welcome back Alexander González after his suspension, while Facundo Castelli has fully recovered from injury. Luis Fernando León might also join the lineup, but may not see minutes on the pitch. Conversely, Ronny Borja and Washington Corozo are still on the mend, and Roberto Garcés will miss the match due to suspension.

Nasuti is expected to stick with a four-man defense, featuring Romario Caicedo at right back, and a midfield duo of Marcelo Meli and Alfonso Barco. The key decision lies between choosing Christian Cueva or Alexander González, as Cueva struggled through the week with back pain. Up front, Facundo Castelli will lead the attack.

The anticipated starting eleven for Emelec against Mushuc Runa includes Pedro Ortiz; Romario Caicedo, Diogo Bagüí, Luis Caicedo, Luis Castillo; Marcelo Meli, Alfonso Barco; Christian Cueva or Alexander González, Jean Carlos Quiñónez, José Francisco Cevallos, and Facundo Castelli.