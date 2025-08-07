News
Emergency Alert in Glenwood: Authorities Respond to Law Enforcement Situation
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Authorities cordoned off a neighborhood on Wednesday night following an emergency alert that was issued around 7:50 p.m. Residents living near 405 N. Grove St. were instructed to avoid the area due to an active law enforcement situation.
The Mills County Emergency Alert system warned, “Please remain clear of the area around 405 North Grove as an active law enforcement situation is in progress.” Eyewitnesses reported an explosion, with some residents suggesting that there has been an ongoing dispute within the neighborhood.
An official update from authorities is expected at 11 p.m. Reports circulated that an incident in nearby Atlantic, assumed to be related, was clarified to be unrelated. “Law Enforcement in Atlantic has been working to take an individual into custody who had active arrest warrants. The individual is now in custody,” a Facebook post from law enforcement stated.
This is a developing story. Stay with First Alert 6 for further updates as more information becomes available.
