Emergency Alert Rattles New Mexicans After Missing Man Found Dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A late-night emergency alert that startled many residents woke them up after a 77-year-old man’s disappearance. The man was later found dead in Socorro County.

At 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a Silver Alert was sent to cell phones in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties. The alert described the man last seen near Bernalillo the previous day and included details about his vehicle, urging anyone who spotted it to call 911.

Though the alert was effective — a truck driver recognized the vehicle and reported it to authorities — some recipients expressed confusion about the language used and the timing of the alert.

“We didn’t have any idea what it was about. And after reading it, we still didn’t know,” said Gary Brightbill. “We had no idea if that person was missing because they were ill because of dementia or was he a criminal and they were trying to catch him. They didn’t indicate one way or another.”

Another resident, Peggie Chavez, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the alert was vague. “I didn’t understand if it was someone we should be wary of or if they needed help,” she said.

New Mexico State Police acknowledged the public’s concerns but reiterated that the alert successfully accomplished its goal. NMSP Sgt. Ricardo Breceda confirmed the man’s death after a truck driver reported the vehicle’s location on I-25 in Socorro County. He did not disclose the cause of death but highlighted the importance of the alerts.

“Just asking people to empathize with these families,” Breceda said. “If it was their loved one, they would want law enforcement to do everything in their power to find them.”

The alert was deemed timely and appropriate, as authorities received the missing person’s report shortly after midnight. The alert was issued within an hour, targeting the area where the truck driver received it.

This incident follows police’s recent announcement of a new policy outlining the issuance of Silver Alerts for missing adults over 50 and Turquoise Alerts for missing Native Americans, which will also be delivered to mobile phones, similar to Amber Alerts.

Breceda mentioned that the department is reviewing the alert’s wording and delivery methods to minimize future confusion. “We want to make sure we are delivering the necessary information to the public,” he said.