State of Emergency Declared in Rancho Palos Verdes Due to Landslide Threat

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes to ensure public safety due to ongoing land movement that has disrupted utility services and prompted evacuation warnings for affected residents.

The city is situated on four out of five sub-slides that make up the Greater Portuguese Landslide Complex. The land movement has significantly accelerated in the wake of severe storms that occurred in 2023 and 2024.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has been working in collaboration with the city and county for nearly a year to address the land movement crisis. Their efforts have included providing technical assistance, supporting the local assistance center, facilitating a federal mitigation grant for groundwater work, and assisting with initial damage assessments.

The proclamation comes at a critical time as utility services have been cut off for many residents, with Southern California Edison (SCE) reporting that over 100 homes in the Seaview area lost electricity due to the landslide threat.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and officials from Rancho Palos Verdes had urged the governor to take action in response to the worsening situation. In response to the emergency order, Hahn expressed gratitude for the governor’s swift action, noting that the declaration is imperative as residents not only face the risk of landslides but also lack power.

Residents in the Portuguese Bend area expressed relief at the governor’s declaration. Some, like Suzanne Hoffman, hope for assistance in handling the precarious situation, while others remain cautious as their homes are threatened.

As the land movement worsens, Southern California Edison has cut power to multiple residences to prevent potential hazards, with plans to monitor and assess the situation continually.

The City Council of Rancho Palos Verdes is scheduled to address various temporary solutions to support residents affected by the landslide conditions during an upcoming meeting.

Cal OES spokesperson Amy Palmer confirmed that the office has been engaged with Los Angeles County officials, providing ongoing support and guidance regarding the land movement crisis.

The emergency order issued by the governor allows state resources to be deployed for essential activities necessary to respond to this ongoing situation.