Emerging High School Football Talents in Georgia

The state of Georgia has long been recognized for its exceptional talent in football, with numerous players graduating from Georgia High School Association (GHSA) high schools every year.

This year, a particularly talented senior class is emerging, featuring many players who often remain under the radar due to the high volume of athletes in the state.

Highlighting this year’s talent is Paul Bowling from McEachern, a top offensive lineman committed to Troy University. Bowling demonstrates remarkable skill and physicality in his position, dominating his opponents with a level of play that exceeds his current rankings.

Another standout is Julius Columbus, a defensive lineman from Gainesville, who recorded an impressive 20 sacks during the 2023 season. Columbus possesses a diverse arsenal of pass-rush moves, showcasing both strength and agility.

Andre Fuller from Grayson is also gaining recognition as one of the top defensive linemen. Despite being smaller than typical EDGE rushers, Fuller’s speed and technique allow him to effectively disrupt plays, making him a formidable opponent.

In the receiver category, James Johnson from Douglas County is a notable player often overlooked due to the depth of talent in his position. Recognized as the 11th best senior wide receiver, Johnson’s agility and route-running ability make him a threat on the field, attracting interest from major college programs.

Lastly, Jalen Shivers from South Gwinnett is starting to capture attention as his senior season progresses. Committed to SMU, Shivers is also on the radar of prestigious programs like Georgia and Alabama, highlighting his increasing recognition in the sport.