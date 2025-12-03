Sports
Emerging Stars Eye 2026 Ballon d’Or Amid Surprising Predictions
Madrid, Spain — At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has become one of the world’s most promising soccer players. He recently finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, solidifying his status as a contender for next year’s award. Despite his performance, he was not named the clear favorite by the legendary Wesley Sneijder.
“I insist that with the way the scoring works now, I’m pretty sure Kylian Mbappé will win it next season, 100%,” Sneijder said, during an interview. “He’s now become a true striker, performing better than he did on the wing. Madrid doesn’t need a player like Erling Haaland. And Vini will probably win it the year after that.”
France Football magazine altered its criteria for the award in 2022, which now places a stronger emphasis on seasonal performance, titles won, and impact during key moments. This shift could benefit Mbappé, who has developed not only as a target scorer but also as a leader at Real Madrid.
Sneijder’s choice to overlook Yamal surprised fans, especially since Yamal is younger than Mbappé and has already secured a high ranking in the Ballon d’Or standings. However, concerns linger over whether he can maintain his performance against tougher competition.
In addition to Yamal and Mbappé, Harry Kane is a strong contender for the 2026 award. Competing with Bayern Munich, Kane has scored 24 goals in just over 20 games this season, affirming his influence on the team’s success.
“Consistency will be crucial in determining the winner,” one analyst noted. “Kane, Yamal, and Mbappé all face the challenge of leading their teams to major titles, like the Champions League.”
Other players, including Raphinha and Haaland, are also in the running as the season progresses, potentially complicating the dynamic.
As fans eagerly follow the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, every match could change the narrative for these emerging stars.
