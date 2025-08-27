Emerging Tennis Stars Shine in U.S. Open’s Early Rounds

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — The U.S. Open is witnessing the rise of young tennis talents like 23-year-old Janice Tjen of Indonesia and fellow wild cards, who have made impressive strides in their careers this year. Tjen’s journey to the tournament marks a pivotal moment in her career.

Tjen, who recently transitioned from college tennis at Pepperdine University, qualified for the U.S. Open and shocked No. 24 seed Veronika Kudermetova in her first Grand Slam match. It’s a significant victory, showcasing Tjen’s growth in the sport, especially after her experiences on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Before her run in New York, Tjen had amassed an impressive ITF record of 100 wins in just 113 matches, including multiple win streaks of 20, 16, and 27. “My coach and I approach every match the same way, whether it’s a first round or a final,” Tjen said. “That mindset helps me manage my nerves.”

Chris Bint, Tjen’s coach, emphasized the importance of consistency. “We say, ‘The ball doesn’t care,’” he noted. “Every match, every point is an opportunity.” Tjen’s confident style is a result of her rigorous training, drawing from the techniques of tennis legends like Ash Barty, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

Despite being eliminated in earlier rounds, the performance of fellow wild cards, including Canadian players, has captured attention for their rapid ascent in rankings. Like Tjen, they navigated through lower-tier tournaments before making their mark on the WTA Tour.

Tjen’s success is accompanied by the added pressure of representing Indonesia, which lacks a strong presence in women’s tennis. “This tournament means everything,” she shared, reflecting on the journey that has taken her from unranked status to competing at one of tennis’s most prestigious events.

The path for rising stars like Tjen illustrates the hard work behind the headlines of spectacular tennis showdowns. As she progresses through the tournament, her parents are cheering her on from Jakarta, and she hopes to make them proud. “This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s next,” Tjen concluded.