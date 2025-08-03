Emily Infeld and Nico Young Shine at USA Track and Field Championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Emily Infeld and Nico Young delivered thrilling performances at the USA Track and Field Championships on Thursday. Infeld won the women’s 10,000 meters in 31 minutes, 43.56 seconds, edging out Elise Cranny, Taylor Roe, and Weini Kelati Frezghi, who finished with times of 31:44.24, 31:45.41, and 31:46.37 respectively.

The race captivated the 5,781 fans at Hayward Field. Infeld’s victory was particularly surprising after a challenging year, including the loss of her Nike sponsorship and a move back to Portland. She has since signed with Brooks and often trains at Duniway Park or Milwaukie High School. This marks her first national title.

“I just really wanted to win, but I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Infeld said. “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy.” Infeld aimed to secure a spot on the U.S. team for the World Outdoor Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. Despite not meeting the qualifying standard of 30:20.20, she and Cranny are likely to make the team based on world rankings, with Roe’s status remaining uncertain.

In the men’s 10,000 meters, Young outlasted Olympic medalist Grant Fisher, winning with a time of 29:02.12 to Fisher’s 29:02.37. Fisher, who won bronze medals in both the 5,000 and 10,000 at the 2024 Olympics, made a decisive move late in the race, but Young responded effectively.

“He’s won so many of these,” Young reflected on Fisher. “So, when I made my move I knew I had to be very decisive.” Young showcased his speed, covering the final 400 meters in 56.54 seconds. Graham Blanks finished third, all three achieving the qualifying standard for the World Championships.

Among other highlights, reigning Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker advanced smoothly in the men’s 1,500 meters, winning his semifinal in 3:32.57. Likewise, Athing Mu-Nikolayev featured prominently, finishing strongly in her heat with a time of 2:00.06, the day’s second-fastest overall.

In women’s sprint events, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed victory in the 100 meters with a time of 10.65 seconds, the fastest this season. In the men’s race, Kenny Bednarek overcame midrace cramps to win in 9.79 seconds, setting a personal record. The absence of Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, both presumed to be world championship contenders due to wildcard entries, did not diminish the excitement of the competition.

As the championships progress, all eyes will be on the performances, as athletes vie for spots on the U.S. team for the World Championships in Tokyo.