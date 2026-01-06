Emily in Paris Renewed for Season 6 After Strong Fifth Season Performance

PARIS, France — Netflix has confirmed that its hit series “Emily in Paris” will return for a sixth season just weeks after the successful debut of its fifth installment. Following a storyline that took Emily to Rome, the show has captivated audiences worldwide.

Season five, which premiered on December 30, 2025, quickly amassed 26.8 million views globally within the first 11 days, making it the number one TV series in 24 countries, including France and Germany. The series creator, Darren Star, expressed excitement about continuing Emily’s journey. “There are many places I’d love to visit, but the show is still based in Paris,” Star said.

This season followed Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins, as she navigated career challenges and romantic entanglements while opening a satellite office in Rome. Despite new opportunities presented to her, Emily ultimately chose to return to her life in Paris, reinforcing her commitment to her career.

Star hinted that the on-and-off romance between Emily and Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, would continue to evolve in the next season. “I don’t think it’ll be an instant relationship, but I believe people can find their way back to each other,” he explained.

The series has garnered admiration, including the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, awarded to Star by French President Emmanuel Macron for his contribution to showcasing French culture through the show. The cast for the new season will see familiar faces, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

As fans eagerly await the premiere, Star promises more fashion escapades and romantic adventures for Emily in Paris. The release date for season six has yet to be announced.