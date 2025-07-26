Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys Summer Break on Adriatic Coast

Adriatic Coast, Italy — Emily Ratajkowski is embracing summer with an eye-catching vacation along the Adriatic Coast. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the actress and model is seen sunbathing while wearing only a baseball cap. The photos show her lounging comfortably on an outdoor chair, covering her chest with her arms.

The 33-year-old star, known for her role in Netflix‘s new show “Too Much,” captioned her post with the Italian word for July, “luglio!” highlighting her enjoyment of summer. Alongside her stunning images, Ratajkowski also included moments with her three-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who is accompanying her on this trip.

This summer, she has been turning heads with her swimwear choices. Recently, Ratajkowski wore a striking $160 one-piece swimsuit from her fashion line, Inamorata, while soaking up the sun. She described her location with the caption “adriaticcc,” showcasing her appreciation for the picturesque European coast.

Founded in 2017, Ratajkowski’s Inamorata has grown from just six swimsuit designs to a robust collection featuring dresses, shorts, and t-shirts. The brand emphasizes a mix of comfort, sensuality, and female empowerment, and has become a favorite on social media.

Ratajkowski’s vacation comes shortly after the premiere of her romantic comedy series, “Too Much,” which debuted on July 10. The series, created by her friend Lena Dunham, has attracted attention for its modern portrayal of influencer culture and relationships. Ratajkowski recently appeared on late-night television to promote the show, wearing a vintage Gucci dress that once belonged to Gwyneth Paltrow.

As a multifaceted talent, Ratajkowski continues to captivate audiences with her combination of fashion, acting, and motherhood.