News
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Vacation Photos in Leopard-Print Bikini
LOS ANGELES, CA — Emily Ratajkowski has captivated fans with her latest Instagram post featuring stunning snapshots from her Italian vacation. On August 9, Ratajkowski shared a series of photos showcasing her in a leopard-print bikini, enjoying the sun and scenic views of the Italian coast.
The carousel of images also highlights moments spent on a boat with friends. One notable photo shows her 4-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, sleeping beside her. Ratajkowski, who gave birth to Sylvester in March 2021 with her former husband, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been enjoying a blissful getaway.
Before this post, Ratajkowski shared a glimpse into her visit to Positano on July 25, where she indulged in local cuisine and cherished time with friends. Fans eagerly anticipated the vacation photos and have been engaging with her latest images in the comments.
In addition to her social media presence, Ratajkowski is reportedly involved in creating a new series for Apple TV+, collaborating with Stephanie Danler and Lena Dunham. The upcoming show aims to explore themes of female identity and modern motherhood, marking Ratajkowski’s second partnership with Dunham after her role in the Netflix series, Too Much.
As she continues to enjoy her time in Italy, Ratajkowski remains a prominent figure in entertainment, known for her roles in films like Gone Girl and her work as a model and author.
