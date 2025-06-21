Emily Ratajkowski Talks Life Without Straight Male Friends

NEW YORK, NY – Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski shared her thoughts on friendships with straight men in a recent interview with Elle UK. The 24-year-old revealed that she has ‘zero straight men’ in her life, emphasizing that her primary social circle includes women and queer individuals.

Ratajkowski expressed, ‘I still like men. I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they’re a romantic interest.’ She highlighted her focus on creating a strong community with women and queer people, stating that this is more fulfilling and meaningful.

As a mother to her four-year-old son Sly, whom she shares with former husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has embraced this community. ‘The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom,’ she added.

Currently, Ratajkowski is preparing for her first acting role since 2019 in Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix series, ‘Too Much.’ In the series, she plays the model/influencer rebound girlfriend of the lead’s ex-boyfriend.

Ratajkowski shared that she loves to have creative control over the roles she takes. ‘I don’t agree to a lot of offers… I like making things and not just being an addition to them,’ she stated. She was particularly excited about her collaboration with Dunham, a longtime friend.

‘Lena leans in to some of the more “feminine” ways of directing,’ Ratajkowski mentioned. ‘Her power lies in grace and the ability to make everyone feel comfortable.’

Reflecting on her thirties, Ratajkowski noted, ‘I’m fascinated with this decade of my life. My mom had me at 39, and I remember she romanticized her thirties as a time of self-exploration and power as a woman. I’m in the midst of it, and I really feel that way too.’

As the conversation shifted to global issues, Ratajkowski expressed her concerns about the state of contemporary politics, particularly regarding the treatment of transgender individuals. She stated, ‘It’s terrifying. I can’t believe what’s happening when it comes to trans people in this country.’

Ultimately, Ratajkowski aims to prioritize her happiness and self-care, stating, ‘The world could end tomorrow. It is important to really enjoy your life and take care of the people that you’re close to.’

The interview reveals Ratajkowski’s dedication to her career, community, and family while navigating her life as a public figure.