Detroit, MI – Eminem surprised fans during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game on Thanksgiving Day, making a dramatic entrance alongside musician Jack White.

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, joined White on stage while the Lions were down 17-14 in a crucial game. Eminem wore a Lions letterman jacket and emerged amid pyrotechnics to perform his hit song “Till I Collapse.” White kicked off the show with “That’s How I’m Feeling” from his new album, followed by a medley that included “Hello Operator” and a remix of Eminem’s own tracks.

This performance comes as part of a recently signed multi-year agreement between Eminem and the Lions, in which he will oversee musical performances at the team’s Thanksgiving games through 2027. “It was amazing to see the crowd’s reaction when Eminem came out,” said a fan at the game. “The energy was electric!”

The halftime show was produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, known for previous high-profile NFL performances, including the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The game was also livestreamed on a Fox-owned streaming platform.

Despite the exciting halftime show, the Lions could not rally for a win and lost to the Packers, who improved to 8-3-1, leaving Detroit in a fighting position for a playoff spot with a record of 7-5. “We gave it our all, but it just wasn’t enough today,” said a Lions player after the game.

This year marks Eminem’s first time as executive producer of the Thanksgiving halftime show and is particularly special for the Detroit native, who has a long history with the Lions. “I’m proud to be part of this tradition and to bring something special to the fans,” he said in a statement.