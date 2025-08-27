Emirates Expands Premium Economy to Four New Cities by 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Emirates is expanding its Premium Economy service to four new destinations: Amman, Mumbai, Muscat, and Bahrain, starting in late October and December 2025. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for premium travel and provide a consistent experience across its network.

Beginning October 26, 2025, Emirates will operate flights EK903/904 to Amman with a refreshed Airbus A380, featuring a Premium Economy cabin. Daily services will offer passengers the airline’s latest products, making travel to Jordan a more upscale experience.

On the same date, Emirates will introduce a retrofitted Boeing 777 on EK504/505 flights to Mumbai, enhancing 22 weekly flights with Premium Economy. This upgrade will improve access to premium travel for those in India’s financial capital.

Starting October 30, all nine weekly flights to Muscat will now be served by the newly equipped A350, further elevating the travel experience for passengers connecting through Dubai. Bahrain will see similar improvements, with an additional retrofitted Boeing 777 starting December 4, 2025, ensuring all flights to the city are on upgraded aircraft.

This rollout is part of a broader strategy to boost Emirates’ Premium Economy presence to over 635 weekly flights worldwide. By the winter season, Emirates plans to serve 68 cities with this popular cabin option, which reflects the airline’s response to the increasing competition in premium travel.

Emirates anticipates offering over 2 million Premium Economy seats annually by the end of 2025, an increase from the current 1.8 million. This growth is supported by the airline’s extensive retrofit program, one of the most ambitious in aviation history, which will include upgrades of 219 aircraft, combining both new deliveries and retrofitted models.

The move is designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers who are linking through Dubai, further solidifying Emirates’ competitive stance in the premium travel market.