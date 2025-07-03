Emma Hayes Leads USWNT to Historic 4-0 Victory Over Ireland

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) celebrated a momentous 4-0 victory over Ireland on Sunday, marking the 600th win in the program’s history. The match, held at TQL Stadium, showcased a new generation of players as head coach Emma Hayes handed out two more first caps, bringing her total to 24 in just 24 games in charge.

Defender and midfielder, Meza and Rodriguez, were the two latest players to earn their first international appearances. Rodriguez expressed her joy on the TNT broadcast at halftime, stating, “It’s so surreal. I think this team has been everything, and they’ve really welcomed me into this group.”

In this decisive win, Biyendolo opened the scoring early with a stunning volley just 11 minutes into the match. Ryan added the second goal in the 66th minute for her first international score, while Thompson marked her contribution with the fourth goal in the 87th minute, shortly after entering the match.

Hayes, who took the helm of the USWNT a year ago and led them to an Olympic gold medal in her 10th game, emphasized her commitment to broadening the player pool ahead of the 2027 World Cup. “Everybody’s showed themselves so, so well. I’m extremely proud of them,” she remarked after the match.

The match marked a significant shift in the starting lineup, as Hayes completely altered the roster compared to their previous game against Ireland, showcasing ten players with ten caps or fewer. The only veteran in the squad was Biyendolo, who captained the team for the first time.

Hayes noted, “It’s not easy to go and change the entire starting lineup and perform. The players did that, and I’m extremely proud of them.” The USWNT now prepares to face Canada in Washington, D.C., in their next challenge, which Hayes described as a crucial step in assessing her developing roster.

As the team approaches this match, Canada’s head coach Casey Stoney remarked, “We’re coming here to see what we’re made of,” signaling a competitive spirit as the USWNT narrows its player pool leading into the next international window.