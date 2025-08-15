Emma Heming Willis Opens Up About Bruce Willis’s Dementia Diagnosis

NEW YORK, NY — Emma Heming Willis is sharing new details about her husband Bruce Willis’s recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and how their family is coping. In an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, airing on August 26, Heming Willis opened up about her initial reaction to the news.

“I was so panicked, and I just remember hearing it and just not hearing anything else,” she told Sawyer. Heming Willis described her feelings during that moment, saying, “It was like I was free-falling.” The interview will be featured in the ABC special, “Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.” It will also be available for streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In 2023, the Willis family revealed that Bruce, famous for roles in iconic films like “Die Hard” and “Pulp Fiction,” was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. This type of dementia affects personality and may lead to behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since going public with Bruce’s diagnosis, Heming Willis has been vocal about the challenges of caregiving and the essential support needed for families navigating dementia. The CDC estimates that nearly 7 million older adults in the U.S. live with dementia, the most common type of cognitive decline.

In 2024, Heming Willis will release a book titled “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” which will detail her caregiving experience. The book is set to be published on September 9.

When Sawyer asked her what love means in this context, Heming Willis reflected on her family’s journey, saying, “Love is beautiful. It’s grand. It’s unconditional. I’m so lucky to feel the love.” Bruce Willis is also the father of three older daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

“Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special” airs on Tuesday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC, with additional streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.