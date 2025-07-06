Emma Heming Willis Shares Insights on Caregiving Journey for Dementia Awareness

Coral Gables, Florida — Emma Heming Willis will lead an evening focused on caregiving, community, and compassion on October 7 at The Hub. This event, in partnership with Books & Books, features a conversation between Heming Willis and actress Gabrielle Anwar, as they discuss the personal journey of caring for a loved one with dementia.

Following the diagnosis of her husband, Bruce Willis, with frontotemporal dementia, Emma faced overwhelming uncertainty, armed with only a pamphlet and fear. She described leaving the doctor’s office feeling as though her world had shattered. In response to her experience, she has written a book entitled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

This guide serves as the resource Emma wished she had when facing the challenges of caregiving. The book combines her raw personal journey with insights from dementia experts to provide practical advice on coping with emotional turmoil and advocating for loved ones.

“This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is,” Emma said in a previous interview. She emphasized the importance of educating her daughters about their father’s condition.

Emma is committed to sharing her story as an essential companion for those dealing with a similar situation. Her message resonates with the need for hope and resilience when navigating the uncertain landscape of dementia care. With the book’s release approaching, Emma is focused on using her experiences to support others in similar circumstances.