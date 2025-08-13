Emma Meesseman Calls Out Liberty After Tough Loss

Brooklyn, NY — Emma Meesseman, a newly acquired player for the New York Liberty, voiced her frustration after the team’s recent loss to the Minnesota Lynx. In just her second week with the Liberty, Meesseman stated that the team “beat themselves” with a lack of hustle, poor execution, and unfocused play. The Liberty suffered their second loss of the season to the Lynx, highlighting the need for more intensity on the court.

The Liberty turned the ball over 20 times, with 13 of those occurring in the game’s final 20 minutes. Meesseman noted that many of these were self-inflicted errors due to a failure to pay attention to detail. “It’s fundamentals, really,” she commented. “Maybe it’s not bad to just get back to the basics and how you learn as a kid.”

Despite the absence of key players like Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally, Meesseman insisted that the team’s struggles are not just about injuries. “Just the discipline, attention to detail… it’s all about hustle. I don’t think you can practice that. So we just have to go out there and fight,” she said.

Meesseman, a WNBA champion in 2019 and former MVP, is still acclimating to her new team. “I’m still new to the team, so I’m kind of still looking from the side […] but I think I have a lot of experience in different cases like losses, wins, championships, lost championships,” she explained.

The Liberty currently hold a record of 20-11, tied with the Atlanta Dream for second place in the standings but lagging 6.5 games behind the leading Minnesota Lynx. Meesseman expressed concern that a passive approach could hurt their chances as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Looking ahead, the Liberty face the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, hoping to turn the tide against one of the league’s hottest teams. With injuries plaguing the roster, the Liberty are focusing more on maintaining player health than playoff positioning. “You just want to go to the next one, learn from it, talk through it,” Meesseman said.

The team’s upcoming schedule includes crucial matchups against elite competition, making their performance in the next few games vital for playoff preparations. The Liberty aim to regain momentum and return to winning ways, knowing the importance of discipline and focus on the court.