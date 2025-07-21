Sports
Emma Meesseman Joins New York Liberty Before Visa Process
NEW YORK — Emma Meesseman, a two-time WNBA All-Star and the 2019 Finals MVP, has committed to joining the New York Liberty. Sources told ESPN on Monday that her arrival will depend on the visa application process.
The 6-foot-4 forward from Belgium hasn’t played in the WNBA since 2022, when she finished her season with the Chicago Sky. During that year, she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Meesseman, who previously played seven seasons with the Washington Mystics, helped the team secure a championship in 2019 and earned the Finals MVP award. She recently competed in EuroBasket with the Belgian national team and also drew interest from the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx.
Her accolades include two Olympic All-Star Five selections, two EuroBasket MVP titles, and three consecutive EuroLeague MVP nominations. With Meesseman’s commitment, the Liberty, who are already strong contenders, aim to secure a second consecutive championship.
The Liberty currently features several top players, including Jonquel Jones, who is expected to return from an ankle injury this week.
