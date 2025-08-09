Emma Meesseman Shines in Liberty Victory with Ben Stiller

Brooklyn, NY — Liberty forward Emma Meesseman was in high spirits Tuesday night, surrounded by jubilant teammates at Barclays Center after a win against the Dallas Wings.

Meesseman, who has just rejoined the WNBA after a 2 ½-year break, took a celebratory team picture with actor Ben Stiller. During a postgame interview played over the arena speakers, teammate Natasha Cloud led the crowd in chanting “Emma,” expressing the excitement of the moment.

Following the game, Meesseman reflected on her return to the league. “That’s one of the things I’m gonna remember,” she said, acknowledging the support from fans. “I’m just playing basketball from Belgium… I’m really grateful for that.”

Although it’s early in her time with the Liberty, Meesseman has quickly made an impact on the team’s performance. Standing at 6-foot-4, she provides a strong defensive presence and can switch between multiple positions, disrupting offenses effectively.

Cloud noted, “Tell her to put her hand up and see how big her hands actually are… she just adds a lot of versatility to an already big Liberty roster.” Meesseman tallied 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocked shots in her latest game.

Teammate Sabrina Ionescu also praised Meesseman’s seamless integration into the team’s system, highlighting that it has felt like “Liberty basketball” right from the start. Ionescu emphasized the similarities between their playing styles, allowing for smooth teamwork from the outset.

Meesseman acknowledged that her previous experience playing with or against many of her teammates helped her feel comfortable and develop on-court chemistry quickly. “It didn’t really take a long time with [Jones] to feel that chemistry again… It feels so familiar,” she said, referring to her teammate who contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

The Liberty improved their record to 19-10, holding second place in the standings behind the Lynx, while the Wings fell to 8-22. The Liberty will have two days off before facing the Wings again in Dallas on Friday.