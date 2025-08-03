Emma Meesseman Signs with Liberty, Returns to WNBA Tonight

NEW YORK (AUG. 1, 2025) – The New York Liberty announced today the signing of Belgian forward Emma Meesseman, marking her return to the WNBA for the first time since 2022. Meesseman is expected to debut tonight against the Connecticut Sun, wearing jersey No. 33.

“Emma Meesseman’s return to the WNBA is a tremendous moment for our league, and the fact that she chose New York for her next chapter speaks volumes,” said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager of the Liberty.

Meesseman last played in the WNBA during her All-Star season with the Chicago Sky, where she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Since then, she has had a successful stint leading the Belgian Women’s National Team to victory at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament, earning her second consecutive MVP award.

In her three seasons from 2022 to 2025, Meesseman was honored as the FIBA EuroLeague Women’s MVP, maintaining an impressive average of 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while achieving top-two field goal percentages during each of those seasons.

Notably, she won a WNBA championship in 2019 with the Washington Mystics and was named WNBA Finals MVP after leading her team in pivotal moments of the playoffs.

Meesseman joins a roster filled with international talent, including six fellow Olympians like Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. The Liberty presently holds a strong position in the league, and Meesseman’s experience and skill set are expected to enhance their championship aspirations this season.

With tonight’s game against the Sun, fans eagerly await to see how Meesseman fits into the Liberty’s gameplay as they pursue their goal of clinching the title in 2025.