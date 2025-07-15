Emma Meesseman’s WNBA Future Sparks Speculation

PHOENIX, Arizona — As the WNBA season approaches its midpoint, star forward Emma Meesseman is at the center of attention as teams prepare for potential roster changes. Meesseman, who recently led Belgium to victory in the EuroBasket tournament, is weighing her options for a return to the league.

The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury are both vying for her services, especially with the recent signing of DeWanna Bonner by the Mercury. Bonner’s addition could signal a more aggressive push by Phoenix to strengthen their roster. After waiving Kiana Williams, the Mercury have freed up around $74,913 in cap space, making it feasible to add another star player like Meesseman.

Meesseman, a former Finals MVP, played a pivotal role in the Washington Mystics‘ 2019 championship run. With her skills as a versatile forward, she could significantly impact either team. Reports indicate that Phoenix may be preparing to make an offer that includes a bonus package due to the nature of her contract, further complicating the situation for the Liberty.

Meanwhile, the Liberty, who are also interested in Meesseman, boast the fourth-largest cap space in the league. Coach Sandy Brondello has expressed interest in bringing her aboard, bolstering an already high-profile team that includes talents like Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud. However, Meesseman has shown a preference to maintain her independence, focusing on her career overseas.

The stakes are high as the trade deadline approaches. Teams are feeling the pressure to solidify their lineups before unprotected contracts become guaranteed after the midpoint. As front offices scramble to finalize their rosters, the outcome of Meesseman’s decision could shift the balance of power in the league.

As the WNBA continues to expand its fan base and financial resources, the players hold more leverage than ever in negotiations. The next few days will be crucial as teams eye potential moves and the implications they may have on their championship hopes.