Emma Myers Opens Up About Life and Career Ahead of Wednesday Season 2

GEORGIA — Emma Myers, the 23-year-old actress known for her role as Enid in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series Wednesday, invites fans into her world, surrounded by plush cheetahs and beloved stuffed animals in her bedroom. As she prepares for the release of Wednesday Season 2, she reflects on her life, fame, and the foundational memories that shaped her identity.

Born and raised in Georgia, Myers’s exuberance for her work is matched only by her nostalgia for childhood. “Growing up, I was really obsessed with a lot of things,” she says, animatedly recounting her myriad interests. With the upcoming second season, she hints at the anticipation and excitement surrounding the show, which has become a fan favorite since its debut.

Despite skyrocketing to fame after Wednesday Season 1, where her performance won hearts and garnered nearly five million Instagram followers within three days, Myers maintains a relatable demeanor. “Right now, I don’t really feel any different than I used to, though. I’m still pretty me,” she said, downplaying her celebrity status.

Her authenticity shines through as she discusses her close-knit relationships with her fellow cast members, particularly Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams. “I love her so much. We have such a fun time together,” she says of Ortega, highlighting the camaraderie they share both on and off the screen.

Beyond acting, Myers is an avid gamer, finding joy in playing Minecraft during her downtime. She has particularly enjoyed the balance of being involved in the newly released Minecraft Movie, sharing her apprehension moving into a beloved franchise but ultimately relishing the experience. “It was so cool because I played so much as a kid,” she recounted, ecstatic to connect with a character that resonates deeply with her own childhood memories.

As Myers continues to evolve in the industry, she also candidly opens up about her past experiences, including her childhood penchant for storytelling that sometimes crossed into exaggeration. “I think I just really wanted to be an actor, so I would lie all the time about everything,” she laughs, reflecting on her old behavior.

Looking toward the future, she embraces her role in shaping her narrative and setting boundaries. While she enjoys the connection with her fans, she emphasizes the importance of maintaining her personal life against the expectations of public scrutiny. “People are going to have opinions on what your life looks like, and you just have to let it go,” she advises, showcasing her maturity.

As her career unfolds with new roles and challenges, Emma Myers remains committed to her craft, emphasizing the joy and freedom she finds in acting. The stage is set for her continued rise, and with Wednesday Season 2 launching on Netflix on August 6, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for both her character and herself.